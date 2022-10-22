Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in a fire and the death of those on board the plane. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday.

City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building but that “those on the plane have perished.”

The crash sparked a fire at the building near Hope Chapel.

Keene Mayor George Hansel says the two people who died have not been identified.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Jones and Stephanie Stowe
Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County
A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
Texoma High School Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named
Thomas Ray White
Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
FILE - American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York,...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
A Tennessee fan says the Vols victory over Alabama caused her to go into labor.
Tennessee fan says win over Alabama caused her to go into labor