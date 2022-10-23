Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

More Strong Winds for Sunday

But it gives way to rain and thunderstorms for Monday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one that stepped out the door Saturday and got blown back in the house. Wind speeds were averaging at around 25mph throughout Saturday with wind gusts pushing up to 35-40mph! Those winds aren’t slowing down for Sunday. It’ll be more high winds and warmer than usual temperatures (highs in the mid-80s) to end the weekend.

There is a point to all this wind. A giant low pressure system is causing strong winds all over the country. It’s also bringing a cold front into Texoma on Monday that will trigger rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the day. Expected rainfall totals are looking between half an inch to an inch and a half. Some of these showers could even linger into Tuesday.

Afterwards, the winds will calm down and the skies will clear for Wednesday and Thursday. There might even be another round of rain at the end of next week with some leftover moisture from Hurricane Roslyn (currently making landfall on the west coast of central Mexico). We’ll monitor that as we go into next week.

For now, hold on to your hats! The rain is on the way.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Jones and Stephanie Stowe
Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County
Texoma High School Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
The City of Sherman is officially looking for new leadership in its fire department after the...
Sherman Fire Chief retires & Asst. Chief resigns, Acting Chief named
Attempted murder arrests
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Sat, Oct 22
Evening Forecast - Sat, Oct 22
Morning Forecast - Fri, Oct 21
Morning Forecast - Fri, Oct 21
Overnight Weather: Oct 20-21, 2022
Overnight Weather: Oct 20-21, 2022
Full Morning Weather 10/20/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/20/2022