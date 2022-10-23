More Strong Winds for Sunday

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one that stepped out the door Saturday and got blown back in the house. Wind speeds were averaging at around 25mph throughout Saturday with wind gusts pushing up to 35-40mph! Those winds aren’t slowing down for Sunday. It’ll be more high winds and warmer than usual temperatures (highs in the mid-80s) to end the weekend.

There is a point to all this wind. A giant low pressure system is causing strong winds all over the country. It’s also bringing a cold front into Texoma on Monday that will trigger rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the day. Expected rainfall totals are looking between half an inch to an inch and a half. Some of these showers could even linger into Tuesday.

Afterwards, the winds will calm down and the skies will clear for Wednesday and Thursday. There might even be another round of rain at the end of next week with some leftover moisture from Hurricane Roslyn (currently making landfall on the west coast of central Mexico). We’ll monitor that as we go into next week.

For now, hold on to your hats! The rain is on the way.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

