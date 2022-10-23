Texoma Local
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.(Credit: The Texas Tribune)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters.

The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.

The poll took place Oct. 15-19 where voters from the ages of 18 to 65 and older were interviewed via live telephone interviews and via a text-t0-web approach with the option to take the survey in English or Spanish.

The five most important issues facing the state according to voters are immigration/border security (22%), the economy/jobs/inflation (21%), attacks on our democracy (17%), abortion (16%), and gun laws/school safety (13%), states Beacon Research.

“On the eve of Early Voting in Texas, our new non-partisan poll shows that the Texas Gubernatorial race is a tossup. Both Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have roughly an equal chance to come out on top, making this a real turnout and ground game contest,” said the Democratic Policy Institute.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 throughout Texas.

