Slight Risk for Severe Storms Monday

Sunday has been another extremely windy day in Texoma. The wind has been caused by a large surface low pressure area in the middle of the country. It is what will bring a cold front into Texoma Monday evening and trigger a round of thunderstorms...

...but that’s after an earlier round of rain and thunderstorms triggered by the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn. That storm is currently over Mexico and continuing its path into Texas. So between the remnants of Roslyn and an impending cold front, Monday will be an active weather day with plenty of rain and thunderstorms.

There is a slight risk for severe weather for Monday as well. Strong winds and hail are possible. These severe storms are expected to last into Monday evening so it will be a weather aware day for the start of the work week.

Rain will continue into the overnight so Tuesday will see some rain but it will dry up during the day. Cooler air will prevail and the middle of the week will bring Texoma highs in the 60s until Friday when there is yet another chance for rain.

For right now, all eyes are on Monday. Prepare for a wet and stormy day.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.