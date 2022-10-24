Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Mechanical issue may have caused deadly seaplane crash

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before, killing 10 people.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. investigators say a mechanical issue may have caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island.

Officials said Monday that it appeared a critical part that moved the plane’s horizontal tail stabilizer came apart.

The investigators said that part might have failed because a clamp nut unthreaded and rotated due to a missing or improperly installed lock ring.

The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter turboprop operated by Renton-based Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

It crashed into Puget Sound, killing the pilot and all nine passengers. Six bodies have been recovered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
KXII Weather Authority
WEATHER ALERT: Strong Storms Possible Today
Zachary Jones and Stephanie Stowe
Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County
Attempted murder arrests
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed
A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says

Latest News

The City of Denison is looking for contractors for both the Community Development Block Grant...
Denison’s home improvement programs in need of contractors
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Dickson Middle School students got behind a microphone and took their history lessons a step...
Dickson 8th graders learn history by creating podcast