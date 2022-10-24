Texoma Local
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County

Five people have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Love County.
Five people have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Love County.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriff’s deputies in Love County have arrested five people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles.

Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the arrests were made after a months-long investigation after thefts of the valuable automotive part skyrocketed in the area.

No names have yet been released, but Cumberledge said the department worked with local wrecker services and vigilant business owners to catch the criminals.

“These thefts cost not only these business owners money but it costs the citizens of Love County,” Cumberledge said. ”Though these thefts only net criminals a couple hundred dollars the cost to replace these converters and damages incurred are typically upward of a couple thousand dollars.”

Cumberledge said if you see something say something by calling 911 if you have an emergency or 580-276-5898 if you see something and want to report it.

