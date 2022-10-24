Texoma Local
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says



By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened a few miles west of Atoka on State Highway 7.

The OHP report stated Christie Gray was driving toward Atoka when she drove off the road and overcorrected, crossing the center line. The report stated Gray overcorrected a second time and drove her car off the road, it rolled over and hit a tree.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper’s report stated she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected 90 feet.

