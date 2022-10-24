Dickson 8th graders learn history by creating podcast

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - Dickson Middle School students got behind a microphone and took their history lessons a step further than standard pop quizzes and tests by creating a podcast about what they’ve learned.

“Usually we just read through the chapter and take notes,” Dickson 8th grader Kaizer Coates said. “This time we took our time and went through it, found parts and wrote it down, and then we said them out loud and made a podcast into it. And that helps me a lot more than just reading it.”

Coates was the narrator for his 8th-grade class’s history podcast on Disputes over Land.

“I would ask questions to some other people, and they would answer and they would have conversations,” Coates said.

Dickson 8th grader Katie Boswell’s class covered the French and Indian war in their podcast.

“I think it was fun,” Boswell said. “Just to spend class time not just in the book. We got to actually make something, do stuff about it.”

Boswell said she enjoys talking, so a project like this was a great fit.

“I do wish I could have had a more speaking part so I could talk more,” Boswell said. “But for me, it was fun and I’m glad that everyone got to hear it and it wasn’t just like our class got to hear it.”

“For them to learn more, they have to be more involved,” Dickson Middle School history teacher Thelesa Taylor said.

Taylor said she wants her lessons to focus on her students and how they enjoy learning.

“If they did a podcast, maybe a lot of the information that we were learning would actually stick longer,” Taylor said. “Because if you’re writing about it, you’re talking about it, it becomes more of a thing in your mind that you hold on to.”

Both Boswell and Coates told News 12 they did better on the test, too.

“I think it spoke a little more than just reading, because we actually had to think and play it out,” Boswell said. “Like do like a little play.”

“I might help them if they have a problem with a word here or there,” Taylor said. “But it’s all kid written, it’s all completely kid-recorded. My goal is to make them shine.”

Check out their hard work here.

