Early voting begins in Texas

Early voting in North Texas starts today
Early voting in North Texas starts today(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Tex. (KXII) - Early voting began Monday for Texas voters for the Nov. 8 general election.

In Grayson County, registered voters can cast their ballots early Oct. 24-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Bells City Hall, 203 S. Broadway, Bells

Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard, Denison

Pottsboro Chamber of Commerce, 615 FM 120, Pottsboro

Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Sherman

Grayson College South Campus, Room TC203, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne

Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main, Whitesboro

The deadline to submit an application for a mail-in ballot (received in office, not postmarked) is Friday, Oct. 28.

Grayson County voters can preview what’s on their ballots by viewing sample ballots here: https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/upload/page/0167/docs/Sample_Ballot_NEW.pdf

You can check you voter registration status here: https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do

