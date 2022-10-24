Texoma Local
Phase two of Denison’s Main Street is in the works

The City of Denison has approved $1.2 million in bonds to fund the design of phase two of the...
The City of Denison has approved $1.2 million in bonds to fund the design of phase two of the Designing Downtown Denison project, also known as D3.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison has approved $1.2 million in bonds to fund the design of phase two of the Designing Downtown Denison project, also known as D3.

“So it’s not construction, it’s only design,” said Denison’s Main Street Director, Donna Dow, as the price tag for construction of phase two is still under discussion.

“There’s going to be a lot of things that are a mirror copy of phase one, we’ll have the trees, the plants, the street furniture, the lights,” Dow added.

Phase one which includes the 100 and 200 hundred blocks of Main Street is still under construction.

Denison’s Communication and Media Manager, Emily Agans said, “what we love is that people can see the changes when we’re talking about the streetscape, but it’s also a lot of the infrastructure so the things that are underground that need improved as well.”

Dow said all that’s left is construction to the alleys and water features, “and that could take from 4 to 6 months.”

Phase two will pick up at the 300 and 400 hundred blocks, which includes the remodeling of Heritage Park.

“We thought that we may keep the stage but even that is going to be up in the air with this design,” Dow said.

Agans added, “once we start talking about design, we’ll obviously have the public’s input, we’ll have meetings where they can come share their opinions with the design for phase two, that also includes our main street businesses since we know this affects them a lot as well.”

Dow said it could take a year to draw up the design of phase two.

But as far as the date for groundbreaking, “I would say the earliest it could happen is in January of 2024,” added Dow.

Which would estimate its completion by 2026, “but it could take longer,” Dow added.

