Pumpkin patches, corn maze and more fall fun in Denison,Tx

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Since the 80′s the Elves Christmas tree farm has been a family tradition in Texoma. It wasn’t until 1999 when Marshall Cathy and his wife took over the farm and added a pumpkin patch.

“We always sold trees and a few years after we bought the place we added pumpkins in, and we had the schools come out. It didn’t take long for people to start showing up on the weekends and ask if we were open,” said Marshall Cathy.

Just like every year fall and winter are the busiest seasons, which for Cathy means having everything ready in advance to receive families with anything they need for the holidays.

“We are always trying to think of new ideas and new activities for our pumpkin patch. This year we added some new slides, last year we added our jump pad, and always getting new animals,” said Cathy. “Most of our things take a lot of preparation in advance for us to be ready.”

Duck races, corn maze, and a tractor wagon tour ride are some of the attractions you can enjoy this fall season along with plenty of pumpkins to choose from.

“We receive over 100,000 pounds of pumpkins a year, so between little pumpkins and big pumpkins we go through thousands of pumpkins each year,” said Cathy.

For 20 years the Elves Christmas tree farm & Pumpkin patch has continued to be a place of fun for many generations.

“Just ran into some folks that have been coming out here for 20 years and seeing the transition from kids, to driving, and bringing out their kids out,” said Cathy. “We have been doing it for so long it’s good to see those familiar faces.”

