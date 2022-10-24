Texoma Local
Sulphur man dies in bicycle vs car crash

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The bicycle rider involved in the Garvin County crash from last weekend has died, according to Oklahoma state troopers.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated the bicycle rider was at fault.

21-year-old Joseph Tatum from Sulphur was riding north on Highway 177 near State Highway 29 when something happened, and Ford Expedition hit him from behind.

Troopers say he died from his injuries on Friday at OU Medical Center.

Tatum was not wearing a helmet.

