Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Survey: Chick-fil-A is Gen Z’s favorite restaurant

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of...
A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.(Source: CNN/KTAB)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey.

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.

Chick-fil-A had 2,730 outlets and hit nearly $16 billion in sales in 2021, according to food industry research firm Technomic.

The company hasn’t won everybody over, though. Its support for anti-LGBTQ organizations and opposition to same-sex marriage have been at the center of political debates and calls for boycotts.

The survey polled 14,500 teens in 47 states. Their average age was just under 16 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
Zachary Jones and Stephanie Stowe
Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County
KXII Weather Authority
WEATHER ALERT: Strong Storms Possible Today
Attempted murder arrests
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed
FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo, Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's State Superintendent of...
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection

Latest News

Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
The Trump Organization, the former president's real estate company, is charged with an alleged...
Trump Organization trial starts; Cheney details Jan. 6 subpoena
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
The woman was injured after she was attacked by a black bear in her driveway when she let her...
Bear euthanized after unprovoked attack on Washington state woman