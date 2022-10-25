Big-Time WIND for your Tuesday Morning

A fresh round of showers and storms passes through Texoma overnight, locally heavy rainfall is the main threat, but additional flooding is unlikely.

A Wind Advisory is the big concern for winds that may punch up to 35-45 mph on your overnight/Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will run 45 to 50 degrees and we’ll be in the 60s with clearing skies on Tuesday. Winds will ease slowly during the afternoon. It will be chilly in the morning!

Skies will become sunny during the day Tuesday a we’ll have a couple of quiet days Wed-Thu before clouds increase ahead of the next system which brings a fresh chance of rain on Friday. Models suggests the Friday system could being another inch or two our way.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

