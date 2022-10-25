Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Big-Time WIND for your Tuesday Morning

Yep, it’s another day with gusts over 40 mph possible!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fresh round of showers and storms passes through Texoma overnight, locally heavy rainfall is the main threat, but additional flooding is unlikely.

A Wind Advisory is the big concern for winds that may punch up to 35-45 mph on your overnight/Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will run 45 to 50 degrees and we’ll be in the 60s with clearing skies on Tuesday. Winds will ease slowly during the afternoon. It will be chilly in the morning!

Skies will become sunny during the day Tuesday a we’ll have a couple of quiet days Wed-Thu before clouds increase ahead of the next system which brings a fresh chance of rain on Friday. Models suggests the Friday system could being another inch or two our way.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
Five people have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Love County.
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
Zachary Jones and Stephanie Stowe
Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County
Attempted murder arrests
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Mon, Oct 24
Evening Forecast - Mon, Oct 24
Full Morning Weather 10/24/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/24/2022
Evening Forecast - Sat, Oct 22
Evening Forecast - Sat, Oct 22
Morning Forecast - Fri, Oct 21
Morning Forecast - Fri, Oct 21