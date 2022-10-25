Texoma Local
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect

Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene...
Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene of a hit-and-run, involving a child.(AP)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene of a hit-and-run, involving a child.

Police said they responded to a call in the 2500 block of Easy Street, where a child on a bike was reportedly struck by a a purple truck with a red under glow. The truck left the scene before officers arrived.

No major injuries were reported but officers are still searching for the vehicle.

