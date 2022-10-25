Texoma Local
Chilly Start, Mild Afternoon Wednesday

Another rainmaker, this time a wet and cool version, arrives by Friday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Tuesday’s gusty winds have exited the stage with a nearly calm condition expected overnight and through Wednesday morning. It will be a chilly start with lows in the 40s. Wednesday afternoon sees wall-to-wall blue and highs in the lower 70s with a moderate southeasterly flow at 10 to 20 mph.

A rather strong and fast-moving upper low approaches from the northwest and begins to tap into return Gulf flow late week. This sets the stage for a rainy pattern to evolve Thursday night, pick up Friday, and slowly taper off Saturday. Rainfall totals of three-quarters of an inch to two inches can be expected. This will be the third major rain event in the past 12 days, putting another nice dent in the drought. Severe weather is unlikely with the exception of some small hail as the core of the upper low passes Friday night/Saturday.

The longer-range forecast suggests dry weather for most of Halloween week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

