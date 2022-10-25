Denison facing another challenge with Crandall as playoffs approach

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have completed step one of their journey towards the playoffs as they defeated the Princeton Panthers 67-26 this past week at home, moving them into a tie for fourth place in their district.

Yet, this week brings a whole new challenge as the Jackets hit the road to take on a 6-2 Crandall team, who currently sits in third place in the district standings. Leaving the Yellow Jackets with two major areas of concern moving into week nine of the regular season.

Denison head coach Brent Whitson said, “Defensively, we’ve got to make stops, important stops. Not just that pedestrian, you get them on second and ten type of thing, but important stops. Short yardage stops and in big parts of the game. Then I bore people with it, but our kicking game has been so up and down. We stress it so much and spend so much time on it and we had some blips in it last week, so we’ve got to make that better.”

