Denison’s home improvement programs in need of contractors

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Some low to moderate income residents in Denison could qualify for home repairs.

But first, the city needs contractors to do the work.

The City of Denison is looking for contractors for both the Community Development Block Grant (also known as CDBG) and the Minimum Property Standards Assistance Program.

The CDBG is federally funded dollars to help homeowners with interior projects like electrical, and plumbing work.

The Minimum Property Standards Assistance Program, which started back in April, is funded by the city.

It’s specifically for exterior work, like siding and window trim.

Robert Lay, Denison’s Neighborhood Services Manager said, “you have to qualify financially, it’s for low to moderate income families and if this didn’t exist, this work really would never be completed for them, so people are so thankful. But the city is super blessed to be able to do it for them.”

If you are a contractor, interested in these projects you contact the city at (903) 465-2720 or codecompliance@cityofdenison.com

If you are a resident and want to know if you qualify:

Click here, for Community Development Block Grant.

For the Minimum Property Standards Assistance Program, click here.

