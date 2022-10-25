Everything you need to know about what’s on the Texas midterm ballot

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Across the board, North Texas ballots will see federal, state, county, and city races.

Federally, the district four seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for grabs.

Pat Fallon took the former holder’s spot, John Ratcliff when he resigned to become the director of national intelligence in 2020.

Now democratic challenger Iro Omere is vying for the seat against Fallon.

Libertarian Mark Ash is also running.

But arguably the biggest race this fall- the governor’s seat.

“There’s a lot at stake and a lot on the line in this election,” said Incumbent Greg Abbott. “There’s your jobs. There’s taxes. Your safety. Your freedom.”

A recent poll by Beacon Research showed Greg Abbott with a two-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’rourke.

“Ensuring every woman makes their own decisions about her own body and prioritizing the lives of our own kids over the interest of the NRA, we’re going to come through, and we’re going to win,” said O’Rourke.

Incumbent LT. Governor Dan Patrick is also trying to keep his spot.

“the foremost issue is we need to add more natural gas to our grid, so we have the power we need to grow as a state,” said Patrick.

His challenger is democrat Mike Collier, who’s talking about lowering property taxes.

“Dan Patrick says he’s always going to bring them down, but they always go up,” said Mike Collier. “It’s because they aren’t honest about it.”

In the Attorney General’s race, incumbent Ken Paxton and Rochelle Garza are the top contenders.

Locally voters will choose races just as important, including Grayson County’s Court at Law 2, which has a general jurisdiction.

Plus, school bonds in Trenton, Bonham and Leonard all range from almost 2 million dollars to 60 million.

Cooke county is also electing it’s next county judge.

John O. Roane is hoping to get his seat back after stepping down in 2015, and he faces Denny Hook.

And voters in Paris, Texas, will see more than 20 propositions to city amendments.

Grayson County voters can preview what’s on their ballots by viewing sample ballots here: https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/upload/page/0167/docs/Sample_Ballot_NEW.pdf

Fannin County voters can find a ballot here: https://www.co.fannin.tx.us/page/fannin.Elections

Lamar County voters can read their ballot here: https://www.co.lamar.tx.us/upload/page/6749/2022/22glamar_proof.pdf

You can check your voter registration status here: https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do

