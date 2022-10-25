Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Everything you need to know about what’s on the Texas midterm ballot

What's on the Texas midterm ballot
What's on the Texas midterm ballot(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Across the board, North Texas ballots will see federal, state, county, and city races.

Federally, the district four seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for grabs.

Pat Fallon took the former holder’s spot, John Ratcliff when he resigned to become the director of national intelligence in 2020.

Now democratic challenger Iro Omere is vying for the seat against Fallon.

Libertarian Mark Ash is also running.

But arguably the biggest race this fall- the governor’s seat.

“There’s a lot at stake and a lot on the line in this election,” said Incumbent Greg Abbott. “There’s your jobs. There’s taxes. Your safety. Your freedom.”

A recent poll by Beacon Research showed Greg Abbott with a two-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’rourke.

“Ensuring every woman makes their own decisions about her own body and prioritizing the lives of our own kids over the interest of the NRA, we’re going to come through, and we’re going to win,” said O’Rourke.

Incumbent LT. Governor Dan Patrick is also trying to keep his spot.

“the foremost issue is we need to add more natural gas to our grid, so we have the power we need to grow as a state,” said Patrick.

His challenger is democrat Mike Collier, who’s talking about lowering property taxes.

“Dan Patrick says he’s always going to bring them down, but they always go up,” said Mike Collier. “It’s because they aren’t honest about it.”

In the Attorney General’s race, incumbent Ken Paxton and Rochelle Garza are the top contenders.

Locally voters will choose races just as important, including Grayson County’s Court at Law 2, which has a general jurisdiction.

Plus, school bonds in Trenton, Bonham and Leonard all range from almost 2 million dollars to 60 million.

Cooke county is also electing it’s next county judge.

John O. Roane is hoping to get his seat back after stepping down in 2015, and he faces Denny Hook.

And voters in Paris, Texas, will see more than 20 propositions to city amendments.

Grayson County voters can preview what’s on their ballots by viewing sample ballots here: https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/upload/page/0167/docs/Sample_Ballot_NEW.pdf

Fannin County voters can find a ballot here: https://www.co.fannin.tx.us/page/fannin.Elections

Lamar County voters can read their ballot here: https://www.co.lamar.tx.us/upload/page/6749/2022/22glamar_proof.pdf

You can check your voter registration status here: https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Love County.
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says
Sulphur man dies in bicycle vs car crash
KXII Weather Authority
Cool, Windy & Wet....

Latest News

Usually, a cough or a stuffy nose is no reason for a visit to the doctor, but this winter...
Surge in RSV infections, experts say what symptoms to look out for
In a press release, OG&E said remaining outages are estimated to be restored Tuesday evening.
Strong winds and storms cause power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma
File photo of ambulance.
Head-on car crash sends two to hospital in Choctaw County
32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville