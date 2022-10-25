Head-on car crash sends two to hospital in Choctaw County

BOKCHITO CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were sent to the hospital after crashing head-on in Choctaw County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 at Bokchito Creek, approximately 1.5 miles east of Soper, Monday at 5:40 p.m.

Troopers said Nikisha Ford, 38, of Hobart, was headed east on US-70 when she crossed the median. Brittany Record, 29, of Boswell, who was headed west on US-70 tried to avoid the vehicle but was hit head-on.

Ford was pinned for approximately 25 minutes before being freed and was transported to Choctaw Memorial Hospital in stable condition with multiple internal injuries.

Record was also pinned and eventually freed after approximately 56 minutes and transported to Choctaw Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

Troopers said Ford is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and believe the cause of the crash was due to inattentive driving.

