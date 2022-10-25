Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Head-on car crash sends two to hospital in Choctaw County

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOKCHITO CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were sent to the hospital after crashing head-on in Choctaw County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 at Bokchito Creek, approximately 1.5 miles east of Soper, Monday at 5:40 p.m.

Troopers said Nikisha Ford, 38, of Hobart, was headed east on US-70 when she crossed the median. Brittany Record, 29, of Boswell, who was headed west on US-70 tried to avoid the vehicle but was hit head-on.

Ford was pinned for approximately 25 minutes before being freed and was transported to Choctaw Memorial Hospital in stable condition with multiple internal injuries.

Record was also pinned and eventually freed after approximately 56 minutes and transported to Choctaw Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

Troopers said Ford is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and believe the cause of the crash was due to inattentive driving.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Love County.
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says
Sulphur man dies in bicycle vs car crash
KXII Weather Authority
Cool, Windy & Wet....

Latest News

32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville
An Overbrook man was taken to the hospital after striking a tree in his truck in Love County on...
Intoxicated man crashes into tree, troopers say
Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene...
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect
Durant students at George Washington Elementary were sent home early Tuesday after a power...
Students sent home early after power outage in Durant