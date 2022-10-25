Intoxicated man crashes into tree, troopers say

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - An Overbrook man was taken to the hospital after striking a tree in his truck in Love County on Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at approximately 5 p.m., on a country road 5 miles north of Marietta.

Troopers said Bryan George attempted to make a right turn into a private drive, departed the road and struck a tree.

He was taken to Mercy of Marietta Hospital in stable conditions with head and internal injuries, and later transferred to Medical City Denton.

Troopers said the 58-year-old was intoxicated and not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

