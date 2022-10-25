Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Intoxicated man crashes into tree, troopers say

An Overbrook man was taken to the hospital after striking a tree in his truck in Love County on...
An Overbrook man was taken to the hospital after striking a tree in his truck in Love County on Monday.(wifr)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - An Overbrook man was taken to the hospital after striking a tree in his truck in Love County on Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at approximately 5 p.m., on a country road 5 miles north of Marietta.

Troopers said Bryan George attempted to make a right turn into a private drive, departed the road and struck a tree.

He was taken to Mercy of Marietta Hospital in stable conditions with head and internal injuries, and later transferred to Medical City Denton.

Troopers said the 58-year-old was intoxicated and not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Love County.
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says
Sulphur man dies in bicycle vs car crash
KXII Weather Authority
Cool, Windy & Wet....

Latest News

32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville
Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene...
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect
Durant students at George Washington Elementary were sent home early Tuesday after a power...
Students sent home early after power outage in Durant
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County