Intoxicated man crashes into tree, troopers say
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - An Overbrook man was taken to the hospital after striking a tree in his truck in Love County on Monday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at approximately 5 p.m., on a country road 5 miles north of Marietta.
Troopers said Bryan George attempted to make a right turn into a private drive, departed the road and struck a tree.
He was taken to Mercy of Marietta Hospital in stable conditions with head and internal injuries, and later transferred to Medical City Denton.
Troopers said the 58-year-old was intoxicated and not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
