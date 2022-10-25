Texoma Local
Man arrested after pointing pistol at apartment complex residents in Paris

A Clarksville man was arrested after police said he pointed a pistol at several people at an...
A Clarksville man was arrested after police said he pointed a pistol at several people at an apartment complex over the weekend.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Clarksville man was arrested after police said he pointed a pistol at several people at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Paris Police said 59-year-old Robert Neal Hocker was knocking on doors and pointing the semi-automatic pistol at residents of an apartment complex on the 300 block of Stone Avenue on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, Hocker told officers that he had paid an unidentified man $100 to take him to a party in the apartment complex, and the man ran away with the money. Hocker said he was tires of being victimized.

Hocker was charged with two counts of aggravated assault/deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.

