Woman stabbed at Gainesville gas station, man arrested

32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in Gainesville.(Cooke County Sheriff’s Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man was arrested after stabbing a Gainesville woman at a gas station Monday night.

The Gainesville Police Department said 32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene stabbed 45-year-old Melissa Criswell at an Exxon gas station in the 1900 block of North Interstate 35.

According to law enforcement, after injuring Criswell, Greene attempted to leave the gas station in a white pickup truck, but the vehicle became stuck in the median between the service road and the interstate.

Greene then exited the truck and attempted to run away from officers, but was located in the 2000 block of Refinery Road and was arrested for aggravated sexual assault.

Police said Greene was combative with officers and slipped his handcuffed hands from behind his back to the front of him, and while officers were trying to move his hands behind him, he bit one of the them on the hand. Green also reportedly spit in the face of another officer.

Greene was charged with resisting arrest, search or transport, assault peace officer, and with harassment by person in correction/detention facility.

It was also determined the vehicle Greene attempted to flee in had been reported stolen out of Dallas County. Green was also charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

