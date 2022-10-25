Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County

Texoma Local
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-901 on October 23.

Troopers said a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Keith Duane Early was headed north on FM-901 when a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Cherian Charles, of Allen, failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto the eastbound Frontage Road of US-82 and struck Early.

Early was flown to Medical Center Plano where he died from his injuries at approximately 3:54 p.m., according to troopers.

Charles and his 3-year-old passenger were not injured.

