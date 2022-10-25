Rainy weather conditions result to increase in car wrecks

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After months without a drop of rain, Monday’s downpour created some slick roads and a few fender benders.

Lt. Cox of the Sherman Police Department said officers have been pretty busy dealing with rain related car wrecks.

He said, “As of right now we have had 14 vehicle crashes or calls for service related to vehicle crashes since 6 am this morning.”

That was just the number accounted for early Monday afternoon.

Lt. Cox said Highway 75 can be dangerous in heavy rain conditions.

Lt Cox said, “There are some low spots here and there and then with the barricades, there tends to be water gathering on the roadway.”

He added, “A lot of what we’re seeing today is people are hitting high water, and they’re losing control of their vehicle.”

Which is why, Lt. Cox said, the speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour on Highway 75, to prevent mishaps like this from happening.

As the forecast predicts more rainfall, police warn drivers to keep enough distance away from the driver that is in front of you.

Lt. Cox explained, “Don’t just crowd up behind the vehicle you’re driving behind in traffic. Give yourself a little bit more distance so that you can have time to react in case they do hit a high-water spot, and maybe they lose control, you might be able to avoid that crash.”

