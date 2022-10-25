Texoma Local
School custodian arrested, accused of killing wife

A Seminole County School closed for a second day Tuesday after a custodian allegedly killed his...
A Seminole County School closed for a second day Tuesday after a custodian allegedly killed his wife on school grounds Sunday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Seminole County School closed for a second day Tuesday after a custodian allegedly killed his wife on school grounds Sunday.

The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police said 46-year-old Douglas Switch was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Kim Switch.

Police said the shooting occurred on school property, but it was not a school shooting.

According to a social media post by Strother Public Schools, the shooting occurred late Sunday evening at the residence premises located on the Strother School campus.

Kim was the mother of three Strother students, according to the district.

