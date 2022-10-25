Strong winds and storms cause power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) -Monday storms caused power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma, mainly in Atoka and Bryan Counties, causing some schools to cancel classes or dismiss early.

Jim Coleman with Southeastern Electric Cooperative said, “we’ve had a number of weather events come thru that has had major effects on the power grid.”

Coleman added that thousands of customers were affected.

“It’s caused a number of interruptions by way of substation issue or poles down, lines down, debris into the lines whether that be trees or limbs themselves,” said Coleman.

Durant’s Emergency Management said Tuesday around 6 a.m. gusts were reported to be about 45 miles per hour.

Leaving powerlines down, like the one on the 2700 block of N 1st Ave.

“Year after year the seasons change, we’ve just come out of a long drought period and it’s not unlikely after one type of extreme season followed by change that you have these occurrences,” said Coleman.

Southeastern Electric says their customers’ power was restored Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release, OG&E said remaining outages are estimated to be restored Tuesday evening.

“All linemen, whether they be Southeastern Electric or other utilities, they’ve been working a lot of hard over time trying to get everyone restored and so we appreciate our linemen so much and our customers and their patience,” Coleman added.

