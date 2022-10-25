Students sent home early after power outage in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - George Washington Elementary School students were being dismissed early after a power outage turned the lights off on campus Tuesday.

On a social media post, Durant Public Schools said electricity would be completely off at the campus beginning at 10:30 a.m., due to OG&E power issues.

According to the district, Kindergarten will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. following normal dismissal procedures. First through fourth grades will be dismissed at 1 p.m. A car tag must be visible to the dismissal teachers.

Lunches would still be served to all grade levels, according to the district.

The district adds, that bus riders in all grade levels and students whose parents are unable to pick them up by 1 p.m. will be dismissed at the normal dismissal times. Buses will run at the regular scheduled times and the car dismissal procedures will be in place during pick up.

If parents or guardians check out students through the office, they will be required to show a drivers license since the systems will not be functioning.

The outage caused Atoka Public Schools to close, and Caddo Public Schools also dismissed students early.

