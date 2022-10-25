Surge in RSV infections, experts say what symptoms to look out for

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Usually, a cough or a stuffy nose is no reason for a visit to the doctor, but this winter season might be different.

“What we are seeing a lot, especially going into the winter season is respiratory infections, and it sometimes ranges from upper respiratory, pharyngitis, bronchitis,” said Vincent Torrefranca.

Family nurse practitioner Vincent Torrefranca cares for patients at One Medical center in Sherman.

“A lot of times will see some sinusitis which means congestion in the sinus track. A lot of ear infections as well, and then a lot of viral infections,” said Torrefranca.

Such viral infections in a young child can be dangerous if not quickly diagnosed. Rosalind Lopez is a pediatrician at Texoma medical center and is treating more RSV cases than the flu right now.

“It can affect all ages of course the younger ones I would say three and under are the ones that have more risk complications such as wheezing and being in the hospital. Flu it could be all ages too but again we are not seeing that as much as we are seeing RSV.”

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children presents much like the common cold with symptoms of a cough and congestion.

“RSV its main characteristic is wheezing but it doesn’t happen in all cases. Both can start with runny noses, fevers, a big difference between the two would be the breathing which is why with RSV you don’t want to wait too long,” said Lopez.

There is no vaccine yet to stop the viral infection, but simple habits can keep bacteria from spreading.

“Always wash your hands a lot of times people get infection because it will be as something as simple touching a door and then somebody who is sick cough on their hand touch that same door, and that’s how a lot of times bacteria or virus spreads,” said Torrefranca.

