Wilson students anticipating new stadium despite construction setbacks

WILSON, Texas (KXII) - In February of 2021, the town of Wilson voted yes to a new school bond that would completely re-haul the school’s football stadium.

“I’m really looking forward to cheering on the track cause we went to [another school] a week ago and we got to cheer on a track,” freshman cheerleader Delaney Richardson said. “And it was a lot more, you didn’t feel like you were about to break your ankle when doing a jump or a kick or something.”

Wilson school’s new stadium will have new bleachers, new restrooms and a concession stand, but students told News 12 they’re focused on the new running track, a first in Wilson.

“It was way past needed, I run track here and it will be really fun to run track,” freshman football player Alex Mckendrick. “We didn’t have a track before so we’ll actually be able to practice to go to track meets and stuff.”

Sophomore football player Wyatt Dubose said he was glad the old field was getting an upgrade.

“There’s a lot of struggles with it being an old field,” Dubose. “It didn’t drain properly and it was just older. I think we’ll get more fans too and maybe new people coming to join our school just because of having a new stadium.”

Richardson said added seats will make it easier to lead the crowd in cheers.

“The way our stadium was set up, it was just a lot harder to get everyone involved, cause everybody had to be so spread out,” Richardson said. “Cause there weren’t very many seats in the bleachers so that will be a lot easier to get everybody involved and that kind of stuff.”

Superintendent Tonya Finnerty said rainy weather pushed the project behind schedule.

“We still have a long way to go but we have accomplished quite a bit as well,” Finnerty said. “Our scoreboards are up, goal posts are up. Track material has been completely laid. So after that the concrete, the fencing, and then the sod will come in…I hate it more than anything that they weren’t able to play on that field this year.”

But she said the wait will be worth it, but until then, the Eagles are practicing football on a nearby grass field.

Junior Jake Schiralli said he’s ready to be back in a stadium.

“Definitely having more fans and definitely being able to play at home again ‘cause I remember playing at home and it was really awesome,” Schiralli. “Away games suck.”

Finnerty said construction could be done in November, depending on the weather.

