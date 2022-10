ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars are not only chasing a playoff berth, they are chasing home field as well.

Ada is in a four-way tie at the top of their district and will go head-to-head with another 4-1 team when they host Poteau. It is a huge game for the Cougars with playoff implications on the line.

