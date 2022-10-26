Texoma Local
Ardmore looks for first district win against Altus

Ardmore prepares for Altus
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This is rare territory for the Ardmore Tigers.

With two games left, the Tigers are pretty much out of the playoff race. After dropping several close district games on their way to an 0-5 district record. This week, they face Altus, another team that has struggled in league play. These are two proud programs and head coach Josh Newby wants to see his team continue to fight.

