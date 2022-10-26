Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Sherman looking to finish season strong in final two games

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For Sherman football, this season has been a tough one as the Bearcats currently hold a record of 2-6 putting them at seventh in the district with just two games remaining on the 2022 regular season.

Week nine brings yet another test for the Bearcats as they’ll return home to take on the Wakeland Wolverines who currently sit at 5-3 on the year, putting them at fourth place in a powerful district. For Sherman head coach Cory Cain, he’d like to see his team finish out the season on a high note as they continue to build towards the future of the program.

Sherman head coach Cory Cain said, “We’ve got to take a step forward with consistency. We’ve got to put our good plays together to extend drives offensively and the same thing defensively. I thought we did some good things defensively and played well. We’ve just got to be consistent in doing that across four quarters.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Love County.
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville
Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene...
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect
A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says

Latest News

Sherman looking to end strong
Sherman looking to end season strong
Denison facing another challenge
Denison facing another challenge with Crandall as playoffs approach
Denison facing another challenge
Denison facing another challenge
Oklahoma Baptist-Southeastern Highlights
Oklahoma Baptist-Southeastern Highlights