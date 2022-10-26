Sherman looking to finish season strong in final two games

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For Sherman football, this season has been a tough one as the Bearcats currently hold a record of 2-6 putting them at seventh in the district with just two games remaining on the 2022 regular season.

Week nine brings yet another test for the Bearcats as they’ll return home to take on the Wakeland Wolverines who currently sit at 5-3 on the year, putting them at fourth place in a powerful district. For Sherman head coach Cory Cain, he’d like to see his team finish out the season on a high note as they continue to build towards the future of the program.

Sherman head coach Cory Cain said, “We’ve got to take a step forward with consistency. We’ve got to put our good plays together to extend drives offensively and the same thing defensively. I thought we did some good things defensively and played well. We’ve just got to be consistent in doing that across four quarters.”

