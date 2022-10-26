Staying safe for Halloween

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Halloween is upon us and although everyone is excited to get all dressed up and go trick or treating, let’s talk safety first.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Sargeant Brett Mullen of the Sherman Police Department warn drivers and pedestrians that, “If you’re out walking out in the street, make sure you’re being very aware of the traffic coming in front of you, coming from behind you, and make sure you know where your little ones are at and monitor them as well.”

Which is something the Brown family said they are ready for.

Mr. Brown said, “Make sure to wear bright clothes, like this young gentleman right here, and also, we have our glow sticks that we always take with us...and always stay on the sidewalk.”

As for those who plan to trick or treat in big groups, Sgt. Mullen said, “Make sure there’s at least one adult with that group or know who the kids are, know where they’re supposed to be, what time there supposed to be back, and kind of keep tabs on what they’re doing that way.”

However, if you’re looking for a safe alternative to the traditional Halloween revelry, The Sherman Police Department’s Fright Fest could be a treat for the whole family.

Fright Fest has been held every year since 2001 and allows for a safe and controlled space for trick or treaters to dress up and round up bags of candy from local business vendors.

Sgt. Mullen said, “This year, unfortunately the weather’s not going to cooperate with our initial plans, so we are moving the event to Saturday October 29th, still going to be held from 6 to 8:30 pm and the location has changed to Sherman High School. We’ll be using the parking lots behind the high school to facilitate the event.”

