Windy Thursday, Chilly and Wet Friday

It’s the 3rd major rain event in just 12 days, the drought is taking a welcome beating!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021
Expect a clear and cool night, much like last night, with lows in the 40s and light southeast winds under 10 mph. Skies begin mostly sunny on Thursday with clouds gradually increasing during the day, it will become rather windy with gusts to 30 mph, temperatures will be similar to Wednesday - around 70 degrees with dry skies.

Rain and possibly some thunderstorms roll in late Thursday night/Friday as a slow-moving upper low approaches the Red River Valley, its leisurely movement gives us ample opportunity for heavy rainfall. Some areas may experience moderate flooding while others will just gratefully soak in the “liquid sunshine”. Friday will be a chilly day with highs staying in the 50s with occasional rain, at times heavy. Talking football, it looks to be a Friday night that’s only for hardier fans at the games!

The upper low continues to “turtle” along and out of Texoma’s weather picture by Saturday evening with some sunshine returning Sunday. Skies look quiet next week with seasonably cool nights and sunny to partly cloudy days as we head into November.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

