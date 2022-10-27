Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C.

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A group of artists is putting together a tribute to honor the healthcare workers who died trying to help others live and beat COVID-19.

One of the heroes is John Wait from Denison, TX.

“I miss him with all my heart,” said Krista Waitt, John Waitt’s wife.

Waitt died in January 2021.

He worked as a home physical therapist on the front lines of COVID until he came down with the virus.

“Our family members spent their lives giving to other people and protecting other people from this virus and so many other illnesses,” said Waitt. “We just want them to be remembered for what they did.”

Now the rest of the world will get to join Krista in honoring his memory through a portrait.

“The way the artist did it, I can see the light in his eyes,” said Waitt. “It just made me happy.”

His portrait is a part of the Hero Art Project, a collaboration with ARTHOUSE.NYC and the families of healthcare workers who died on the front lines of the pandemic.

Dr. Mary Shepperson, an archaeologist who teaches at the University of Liverpool, painted the portrait of John Waitt.

“They have jobs and families, but they volunteer their time to share their talents to help honor our loved ones,” said Waitt.

The project features more than one hundred healthcare heroes, and the exhibit will launch at the National Mall in D.C. on November 10 and run through November 28.

“I’m excited that I get to go and be there for opening weekend and participate in the candlelight vigil. I think that will be a very special event,” said Waitt.

It’s a community tribute, not just for the lives lost, but for the ones still grieving.

“Be it if we’re talking about the pandemic and people we lost or just being kind to other people, we’re all in this together,” said Waitt.

Krista said she’s now in school to be a nurse to continue her husband’s legacy of caring for others.

Although the project is in D.C., you can see a digitalized version online.

And if you know a healthcare hero who died from COVID-19, the group is still taking applications to match families with volunteer artists.

