Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Diver finds more human remains at Lake Mead amid receding water levels

Officials with the National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead.

KVVU reports a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in the lake near Callville Bay on Oct. 18.

Officials with the park service said they searched the area the following day and confirmed the finding of human remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the team is working on identifying the remains, which marks at least the sixth such discovery so far this year.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the country, stretching between Nevada and Arizona. But water levels have dropped throughout the year due to the ongoing drought conditions in the region.

As the water levels have receded, several items have since been found, including bones and sunken boats.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Seminole County School closed for a second day Tuesday after a custodian allegedly killed his...
School custodian arrested, accused of killing wife
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville
Officials said Anderson and a man who was inside, Bryan Jacobs, then left the burning home...
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Prosecutors take charge of probe into Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Reports: Elon Musk completes takeover of Twitter, fires top executives
FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
IRS hires 4,000 customer service workers ahead of tax season
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to allow Graham testimony
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down