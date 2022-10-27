Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Rainy, Chilly, Windy Friday

It’s umbrella & coat city!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have increasing chances of rain from west to east during the late night and morning hours. Thunderstorms are expected to be in the mix but severe weather is very unlikely, mainly just heavy downpours and lightning. It will be a breezy and chilly day Friday with highs only in the 50s and winds from the northeast at about 20 to 25 mph. A great day to be inside!

Friday night football fans won’t be very happy with the conditions as showers and chilly winds linger.

The slow-moving upper low responsible for this pattern slogs across the area Friday night and Saturday morning, the rain continues but gradually shrinks away during the day Saturday. Some sunshine is possible Saturday afternoon but with all of the moisture whirling about, the potential for “rays” looks rather limited.

Sunshine potential increases Sunday as the low finally exits our weather picture. Halloween looks dry and seasonably mild, next week looks fairly stable with sunny to partly cloudy days, highs in the 70s, overnight lows in the 50s.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Seminole County School closed for a second day Tuesday after a custodian allegedly killed his...
School custodian arrested, accused of killing wife
32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville
Officials said Anderson and a man who was inside, Bryan Jacobs, then left the burning home...
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene...
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 10/27/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/27/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/26/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/26/2022
Evening Forecast - Mon, Oct 24
Evening Forecast - Mon, Oct 24
Full Morning Weather 10/24/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/24/2022