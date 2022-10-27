Rainy, Chilly, Windy Friday

We’ll have increasing chances of rain from west to east during the late night and morning hours. Thunderstorms are expected to be in the mix but severe weather is very unlikely, mainly just heavy downpours and lightning. It will be a breezy and chilly day Friday with highs only in the 50s and winds from the northeast at about 20 to 25 mph. A great day to be inside!

Friday night football fans won’t be very happy with the conditions as showers and chilly winds linger.

The slow-moving upper low responsible for this pattern slogs across the area Friday night and Saturday morning, the rain continues but gradually shrinks away during the day Saturday. Some sunshine is possible Saturday afternoon but with all of the moisture whirling about, the potential for “rays” looks rather limited.

Sunshine potential increases Sunday as the low finally exits our weather picture. Halloween looks dry and seasonably mild, next week looks fairly stable with sunny to partly cloudy days, highs in the 70s, overnight lows in the 50s.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.