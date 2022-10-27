Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck a woman in the parking lot of her workplace back in January of 2021.

Darwood Kellett, 55, of Irving, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 10 years for possession of methamphetamine 1-4 grams.

According to a press release, Kellett was found guilty following a four-day jury trial in the 59th District Court. The same jury that found him guilty also determined his sentence following the punishment phase of the trial.

On January 20, 2021, Sherman Police responded to a 911 call about an 18-wheeler that had left U.S. Highway 75 and crashed through the Angels of Care parking lot, striking several vehicles and 23-year-old Leslie Karen Mercado, who was standing near her vehicle.

Mercado suffered severe trauma and later died at a local hospital.

After an investigation by the Sherman Police Department’s Critical Accident Investigation Team, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety it was determined that Kellett did not apply the brakes or even steer the rig away from the parking lot.

According to the press release, evidence presented at trial showed the tractor trailer had no operational defects. Sherman Police later searched the sleeper compartment of the rig and discovered a baggie containing 1.68 grams of methamphetamine.

A D.P.S. Crime Lab analysis of Kellett’s blood showed that he had a significant amount methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

Kellett will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least half his sentence of the aggravated assault sentence.

