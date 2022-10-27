Sherman man arrested after assaulting officer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to separate him from a woman he was arguing with.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Emerson Perez resisted a deputy then assaulted him by kicking him in the chest area.

According to law enforcement, Perez and an unidentified female were seen verbally arguing near downtown Sherman in the 300 block of W. Lamar on October 16.

Perez was booked into the Grayson County Jail and charged with assault public servant and resist arrest search or transport.

Perez posted a $25,000 bond and was released from jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.