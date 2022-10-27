Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Sherman man arrested after assaulting officer

Emerson Perez was arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to separate him...
Emerson Perez was arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to separate him from a woman he was arguing with.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to separate him from a woman he was arguing with.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Emerson Perez resisted a deputy then assaulted him by kicking him in the chest area.

According to law enforcement, Perez and an unidentified female were seen verbally arguing near downtown Sherman in the 300 block of W. Lamar on October 16.

Perez was booked into the Grayson County Jail and charged with assault public servant and resist arrest search or transport.

Perez posted a $25,000 bond and was released from jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Seminole County School closed for a second day Tuesday after a custodian allegedly killed his...
School custodian arrested, accused of killing wife
32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville
Officials said Anderson and a man who was inside, Bryan Jacobs, then left the burning home...
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene...
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect

Latest News

Officials said Anderson and a man who was inside, Bryan Jacobs, then left the burning home...
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
Bonham ISD address concerns over 60-million-dollar school bond
Bonham’s $60 million school bond gets a second chance
Bonham ISD address concerns over 60-million-dollar school bond
Bonham's 60-million-dollar school bond
Incumbent Greg Abbott made a campaign stop at the 1880 Ice House in Denison as part of his...
Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Denison