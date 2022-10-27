Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

TMC Medical Minutes- Halloween Safety

TMC Medical Minutes- Halloween Safety
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Seminole County School closed for a second day Tuesday after a custodian allegedly killed his...
School custodian arrested, accused of killing wife
32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene...
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect
File photo of ambulance.
Head-on car crash sends two to hospital in Choctaw County

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Halloween Safety
TMC Medical Minutes- Pelvic Organ Prolapse
TMC Medical Minutes- Pelvic Organ Prolapse
TMC Medical Minutes- Osteoporosis