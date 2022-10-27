Texoma Local
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire

By Hannah Gonzales and Hunter Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police have arrested two people in connection to a house fire Monday morning.

They say Ashley Anderson allegedly placed a burning laundry basket on the porch of an occupied home on East Monterey St., near South Fifth Ave.

Officials said Anderson and a man who was inside, Bryan Jacobs, then left the burning home without waking up another man who was asleep inside.

Both Anderson and Jacobs are facing deadly conduct charges.

Anderson will also be charged with arson.

Police add that there were no major injuries reported.

