A+ Athlete: Hayden Turner, Texoma Christian

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Hayden Turner from Texoma Christian School.

Hayden is ranked fourth in his class at TCS with an overall GPA of 4.28, is the Treasurer for the National Honor Society, and is the President of the Eagles Student Council. All while maintaining his honor roll status and taking dual credit classes.

“As a teacher and a coach Hayden makes my job easier. He’s a joy to get to supervise in the classroom and on the field,” said Texoma Christian English teacher and head football coach Matt Townsend. “He’s a hard worker, he’s very detail oriented and he constantly goes above and beyond and gives 110% in everything that he does.”

“It’s kind of always been taught to me. I feel like I’ve always held it to a high priority in my life,” said Turner. “It’s something I always want to be good at because athletics can only take you so far, but the grades are important to me, and I always want to succeed in everything that I do. Not just in one aspect.”

As a five-sport athlete for the Eagles, there isn’t much Hayden hasn’t accomplished. Earning second team all offense and defense in football, second team all-district in basketball, and multiple state qualifiers in the 100 meters. Truly speaking to Hayden’s work ethic in everything he does.

“Well Hayden is a blessing to have on the court. He was great in the classroom as well,” said Texoma Christian head basketball coach and Math teacher Nate Langenbahn. “He works hard in everything that he does. So, he’s a leader on the court by example and by just using his voice, so he’s a joy.”

“I love the competitive nature of it, but I also like how you can be competitive and have fun with your friends,” said Turner. “While you’re in the competition you’re still bonding with your teammates and the other team. So, I enjoy the winning and also, the comradery that comes with it.”

