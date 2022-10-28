Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

A+ Athlete: Hayden Turner, Texoma Christian

By Dylan Morgan
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Hayden Turner from Texoma Christian School.

Hayden is ranked fourth in his class at TCS with an overall GPA of 4.28, is the Treasurer for the National Honor Society, and is the President of the Eagles Student Council. All while maintaining his honor roll status and taking dual credit classes.

“As a teacher and a coach Hayden makes my job easier. He’s a joy to get to supervise in the classroom and on the field,” said Texoma Christian English teacher and head football coach Matt Townsend. “He’s a hard worker, he’s very detail oriented and he constantly goes above and beyond and gives 110% in everything that he does.”

“It’s kind of always been taught to me. I feel like I’ve always held it to a high priority in my life,” said Turner. “It’s something I always want to be good at because athletics can only take you so far, but the grades are important to me, and I always want to succeed in everything that I do. Not just in one aspect.”

As a five-sport athlete for the Eagles, there isn’t much Hayden hasn’t accomplished. Earning second team all offense and defense in football, second team all-district in basketball, and multiple state qualifiers in the 100 meters. Truly speaking to Hayden’s work ethic in everything he does.

“Well Hayden is a blessing to have on the court. He was great in the classroom as well,” said Texoma Christian head basketball coach and Math teacher Nate Langenbahn. “He works hard in everything that he does. So, he’s a leader on the court by example and by just using his voice, so he’s a joy.”

“I love the competitive nature of it, but I also like how you can be competitive and have fun with your friends,” said Turner. “While you’re in the competition you’re still bonding with your teammates and the other team. So, I enjoy the winning and also, the comradery that comes with it.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A Grayson County jury has convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
Officials said Anderson and a man who was inside, Bryan Jacobs, then left the burning home...
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
Brandon Tom (pictured on the right) who confessed to police of sexually assaulting then...
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
Emerson Perez was arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to separate him...
Sherman man arrested accused of assaulting deputy

Latest News

A+ Athlete: Hayden Turner, Texoma Christian
A+ Athlete: Hayden Turner, Texoma Christian
Collinsville and Muenster prepare for showdown
Collinsville, Muenster ready for big district meeting
Trenton-Tioga Highlights
Trenton-Tioga Highlights
Nocona-Tom Bean Highlights
Nocona-Tom Bean Highlights