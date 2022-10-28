Collinsville, Muenster ready for big district meeting

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - Collinsville and Muenster will meet on Friday night in a huge district game for both teams.

It is pretty clear what the Collinsville Pirates need to do. A win over the Hornets gives them the district championship. They are 4-0 in district play and already have wins over state ranked Santo and fourth place Celeste.

The Muenster Hornets are trying to create chaos. A win for them would put them in a multi-team tie for the district lead. The Hornets are 3-1 in district and 4-4 on the year after a tough non-district schedule. This game means a lot to both teams in Muenster on Friday night.

