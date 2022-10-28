Texoma Local
Dia de los Muertos celebrations kick off in Denison

(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Arts Council is gearing up for its 11th annual Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebrations.

Día de los Muertos is a nationally celebrated Mexican holiday where families celebrate and remember loved ones who have passed.

“Anytime that we can take a moment to educate and encourage people to see the beauty in other cultures, that’s what our goal is here,” said Alissa Ledeboer, member of the Denison Arts Council.

While Día de los Muertos is typically recognized on November 1 and 2, Denison is hosting a week full of activities, before a daylong festival downtown on Saturday November 5.

“And also too we have events like the Catrina Gala, where we will be actively raising for scholarships for culture heritage scholarships for the arts,” Ledeboer said.

A new feature brought to Denison this year for Día de los Muertos, is from Sweet Tooth Motel, based in Dallas.

Sweet Tooth Motel collaborated with emerging Hispanic artists from the Dallas area to turn a once shipping container, turned to art right here in Denison.

Becca Hummel, Sweet Tooth Motel Events Coordinator said, “we’ve been working with the Denison Arts Council for over a year now to collaborate and bring something special and something unique.”

The display opened Friday and will be open to the public till November 5.

“We’re super excited about it because it’s actually debuting here in Denison so no one has had a chance to see this particular installation,” added Ledeboer.

For Sweet Tooth ticket information, click here.

For other events throughout the week, click here.

