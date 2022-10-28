Texoma Local
Have you seen the bears? Down to the final weeks of seeing the bears at the Frank Buck Zoo before torpor

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - If you haven’t seen the bears this year at the Frank Buck Zoo then you’re down to the final weeks before they go into torpor - a state of decreased activity but not dormancy like hibernation.

“By mid-November and later on they go and choose to be in their dens most of the time, lucky people will get to see them out on occasions when we have those nice days and then we typically see around March to April they start to be out more so we get a good 4 or 5 months where you just got to be lucky and be here on the right day if you wanna see the bears.” Hughes

To prepare for torpor,  the zoo’s black and brown bears are eating 5-gallon buckets a day of fruits, vegetables, and protein, but come next month that amount will be cut down to start preparing for winter.

“We focus on trying to feed them as natural as possible, what they should be eating in the wild,” Senior Animal Care Staff Member at the Frank Buck Zoo Rachel Hughes said.

If you’re thinking bears wake up after torpor at their lightest weight, think again.

“They actually continue to lose weight for about 2 more months in the spring, there wouldn’t be a ton of food available during that time so they are in a phase called “walking hibernation”,” Hughes said.

Torpor is different from hibernation, with torpor bears are able to wake up and roam around their space depending on the weather.

“The bears have access out to their yard all time so it’s up to them if they want to be outside they can or if they want to be inside sleeping where nobody can disturb them they can do that also,” Hughes said.

To see the bears Hughes said the best time to come is right when the zoo opens at 10 a.m. when they are getting fed.

