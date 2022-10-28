Living the dream in Texoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Long before what’s called… the “great resignation”, Maria Wilkinson did the unthinkable, she left a corporate job and returned to the simple lifestyle that shaped her. Maria is the owner of Maria’s Garden and The Guest House at Maria’s Garden” in Ardmore, Ok.

I recently visited with Maria. We talked about how she went from career to living the dream here in Texoma.

Maria Wilkinson returned to Ardmore about 30 years ago… it was the last thing she thought she’d ever do.

“When I graduated from Plainview, I went to OU, left Ardmore and you know as teenagers feel, left Ardmore never to return because I was going to the big city,” Maria quipped.

As early as the age of 10, Maria recalls knowing what she wanted to do in life. “When people would say what do you know what you want to do when you grow up I would say, I’m going to be a buyer for Neiman Marcus, so that’s what I did,” said Maria.

After graduating OU, Maria moved to the Big D, Dallas. She became one of the youngest buyers at the time for the high-end department store Neiman Marcus. And later got on with Stanley Korshak, traveling to places like Paris and Milan. “It was quite exciting and just living that dream and so much fun I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Maria.

For Maria, life was good!

“If you needed new shoes, you just ran up to the shoe department. A wedding gift you went to gift department. We had a travel agent who took care of all my tickets. It’s different, here if you have a plumbing problem, you’re the one with the plunger.

Brenda asks, Maria, what was the turning point for you or was there one when you decided, I want to go back home? “Many of my friends were dying a of AIDS, a close friend. Who had been a buyer with me on the men’s side of product development, he was dying and didn’t have anywhere to go so I left what I was doing and decided that I could support myself by freelancing and moved him in with me and took care of him,” replied Maria.

Suddenly, Maria’s childhood dream of going to the big city gave way to something more, “That experience taught me, there’s more in life than what’s coming down the runway in Paris,” recalls Maria.

With the glamour of travelling to Paris and Milan, Maria says she’s found a treasure right here in Ardmore. She came home to the city that she says feeds her soul.

“Tell me about Maria’s Garden,” asks Brenda. “It’s a place that can feed your soul. I like for people to come in and just wander because its inspirational you can get ideas. I love sharing ideas. God gave me many more ideas than He gave me time,” Maria responds.

Maria, courageously walked away from a flourishing career, the city, and a lifestyle that might make others swoon with envy. And it may have been her best decision yet. Maria says, “Change always takes courage, because its scary. Change is different but change always proceeds growth. So, take that leap of faith.”

