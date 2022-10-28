Texoma Local
Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program

The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food pantry this month, clearing 128 warrants.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program.

People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine.

The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food pantry this month, clearing 128 warrants.

