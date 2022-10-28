Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program.

People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine.

The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food pantry this month, clearing 128 warrants.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.