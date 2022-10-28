Texoma Local
Rain Ends by Saturday Afternoon

Sunshine returns Sunday!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
Wet, windy and chilly overnight with a high chance of rain. Temperatures won’t change a lot, bottoming out around 48 to 50 in the morning. Winds will be quite gusty from the north and northeast at 20 to 30 mph. Better weather is ahead for Saturday as the rain quits in the morning and there’s some chance of a “little” sun mixed with clouds for Saturday afternoon.  Gusty morning winds begin to back off during the afternoon, but it will be chilly with highs around 60.

The low pressure gets far enough away to allow mostly sunny skies by Sunday afternoon. Stable skies should make for a “nice” Halloween weather-wise on Monday. Southerly winds return mid-week as a fresh cold front arrives, it’s another shot of rain for late next week. It seems the drought will continue to ease across Texoma as long as the active pattern holds.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

