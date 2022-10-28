Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Semi driver on meth sentenced after killing a woman last year

Just four days on trial, Darwood Kellett of Irving was found guilty in the death of 23-year-old...
Just four days on trial, Darwood Kellett of Irving was found guilty in the death of 23-year-old Leslie Mercado.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Just four days on trial, Darwood Kellett of Irving was found guilty in the death of 23-year-old Leslie Mercado.

“My heart truly sinks every time I pass by Angels of Care, I relive that scene daily and it will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life,” said Leslie’s sister, Gilda Hernandez.

Hernandez shared with News 12, the letter she hoped to read to the jury, “my sister will never know what it is to have children of her own with the man she loved immensely.”

Leslie’s husband, Javier Mercado, shed tears after the verdict was read, “she was a joyful, beautiful wife.”

On January 20, 2021, Kellett struck Leslie with his semi truck, “driving northbound on Hwy 75, driving a tractor trailer loaded with over 40 thousand pounds of cargo,” said Grayson County’s Assistant District Attorney, Don Hoover.

Sherman Police said Kellett was high and fell asleep at the wheel.

“Veered off of the highway through the median, through a bar ditch, over the service road, into the Angels of Care parking lot in South Sherman,” Hoover added.

Around 9 a.m. Leslie Mercado was walking into work to start her day at Angels of Care, where she worked with her sister.

“I see Leslie in a puddle of blood, thrown onto the ground, just laying there, she wasn’t responding, I tried calling her name to see if maybe she could hear me, I tried yelling, she wasn’t responding, she just wasn’t there anymore,” Hernandez recalled.

Thursday, jury found Kellett guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with the maximum charge of 20 years and possession of a controlled substance, also with the maximum sentence of 10 years.

“You’re driving an 80 thousand pound deadly weapon on one of the harshest drugs, most addictive drugs known to man, you’re dangerous now,” said Hoover.

While the court case has been settled, their family will never be the same.

Hernandez said, “because what I witnessed was heart wrenching and something I will remember till the day I die.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Seminole County School closed for a second day Tuesday after a custodian allegedly killed his...
School custodian arrested, accused of killing wife
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene was arrested after stabbing a woman at gas station in...
Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville
Officials said Anderson and a man who was inside, Bryan Jacobs, then left the burning home...
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County

Latest News

A group of artists are putting together a tribute to honor the health care workers who died...
Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C.
A Grayson County jury has convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
Brandon Tom (pictured on the right) who confessed to police of sexually assaulting then...
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
Emerson Perez was arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to separate him...
Sherman man arrested accused of assaulting deputy